Singer Chappell Roan calls out 'predatory' fan behavior: 'Please stop touching me'

NEW YORK — Singer Chappell Roan is calling out what she describes as “predatory” behavior from fans, asking them to respect her boundaries in public after delivering a similar message in videos last week.

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer opened up in an Instagram post on Friday.

“I've been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions,” wrote Roan, whose debut album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” rose to meteoric popularity this year. “I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it.”

Roan also highlighted the difference between when she is in “work mode” and when she is “clocked out.”

“I don't agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out-just because they're expressing admiration,” she wrote. “Women do not owe you a reason why they don't want to be touched or talked to.”

She went on, “I am specifically talking about predatory behavior (disguised as 'superfan' behavior) that has become normalized because of the way women who are well-known have been treated in the past.”

She argued that her fame does not mean she has to tolerate “creepy people, being touched, and being followed.”

“I want to love my life, be outside, giggle with my friends, go to the movie theater, feel safe, and do all the things every single person deserves to do. Please stop touching. me. Please stop being weird to my family. and friends,” Roan asked her more than 4 million Instagram followers.

“I feel more love than I ever have in my life. I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life,” she wrote.

“There is a part of myself that is just for me, and I don't want that taken away from me,” she wrote, before concluding her message by thanking those who read the note.

Last week, the singer addressed "weird" interactions she's had with fans. Roan shared on TikTok that her comments weren't directed at someone specific or a specific encounter, adding, "This is just my side of the story and my feelings."

