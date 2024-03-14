'Snowpiercer' switches tracks from TNT to AMC, will roll on for season 4

On Thursday, AMC announced it has acquired Snowpiercer, the post-apocalyptic sci-fi series that had been canceled after three seasons on TNT.

Its new network will not only air a fourth season of the show, but will add the previous seasons to its AMC+ library later in the year.

Starring Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs and Sean Bean, the small-screen adaptation of Bong Joon Ho's film follows the 1,001-car titular train containing humanity's survivors of a planet-killing event.

The fourth season of Snowpiercer, which adds former Marvel movie mainstay Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov to the cast, will debut on AMC and AMC+ in early 2025.

In a statement, Ben Davis, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said, "Snowpiercer is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride with a loyal fanbase -- similar to the passionate fandoms we serve across our biggest franchise series," calling the show a "welcome addition" to the network and its sister streamer.

