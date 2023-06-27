Step into Barbie's World by staying at Ken's Malibu DreamHouse via Airbnb

Hogwash Studios

By Stephen Iervolino

If you didn't get a chance to see Aqua playing Irving Plaza in New York City on Monday, June 26, there's another way to feel like a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.

That is to say, Ken is willing to put you up in a real-life version of his remodel of Barbie's  Malibu DreamHouse, thanks to the folks at Airbnb. The lifesize, pink pad is naturally located in Malibu, California.

Two lucky guests can "take a spin through Ken’s awesome wardrobe to find their best beach fit," channel "their inner cowboy and [learn] a line dance or two on Ken’s outdoor disco dance floor" or shred a few licks on Ken's guitar.

Of course, like Ryan Gosling and the other Kens will do in the Barbie movie, you can also challenge your fellow guest to a beach-off by "sunbathing and chillaxing by the infinity pool."

What's more, those who stay will also get a custom pair of yellow-and-pink Impala rollerblades and surfboards to remember their trip.

Bookings open Monday, July 17, at 10 a.m. PT.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!