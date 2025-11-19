Steve Martin on 'Only Murders in the Building' renewal and his chart-topping new album

Only Murders in the Building was just renewed for a sixth season on Hulu. Steve Martin, who co-stars with Martin Short and Selena Gomez in the comedy, says that, while he knows the show is good, he's still surprised it's lasted this long.

"This is a show that we, you know, diligently created, but having no idea how long it would run," Martin tells ABC Audio. "And just the idea that we're starting a sixth season ... people say your child grows up fast. A show grows up faster. I can't even believe we're on season 6."

The new season will find the main characters traveling to London, though Martin says the murders will take place in the show's regular building, The Arconia. How? "We have clever writers," he laughs.

Martin's character, Charles, performs magic in season 5, one of Martin's real-life skills. One of the actor's other skills is playing the banjo: his latest album, Safe, Sensible and Sane, recently topped the Billboard Bluegrass Albums chart. But don't look for Charles to play in future seasons.

"I avoided that because it's too identified with me," he explains, noting he doesn't think it's "believable" that Charles would "just have a banjo laying around."

Martin also wrote all the lyrics and sings one song on Safe, Sensible and Sane, a collaboration with acclaimed banjo player Alison Brown. The other songs are sung by guests like Vince Gill, Jackson Browne, Jason Mraz and the Indigo Girls. For Martin, having Browne sing on "Dear Time" was a reunion — they've known each other since the '60s.

"Jackson Browne was an up-and-coming songwriter, and I was an upcoming writer, comedian, musician. And we sort of worked the same clubs," he says.

"We always worked The Troubadour, and so when we recorded the video, we went back to The Troubadour ... and to see Jackson on the stage, and for me to be on that stage, was full circle."

