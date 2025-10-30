'Stranger Things' season 5 official trailer finds Vecna invading Hawkins

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in 'Stranger Things' season 5. (Netflix)

The official trailer for Stranger Things season 5 has arrived.

Netflix released the trailer, new images, and insights from the cast and creators of the series on Thursday.

Season 5 begins with a time jump. It opens in Hawkins, Indiana, in fall 1987 and finds the crew all working together to defeat the villainous Vecna and save their hometown once and for all.

The trailer shows Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven in a deep conversation with Finn Wolfhard's Mike Wheeler.

"This isn't like one of your campaigns," Eleven says over a montage of the crew preparing to fight Vecna. "You don't get to write the ending. Not this time."

We also see Vecna and many other demogorgon creatures wreaking havoc in Hawkins.

"William," Vecna says to Noah Schnapp's Will Byers. "You are going to help me one last time."

Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer explained what is unique about season 5 to Netflix's Tudum.

“It starts a little bit in chaos because our heroes ultimately lost at the end of season 4. We usually set up their normal life and how they’re going about school, and then we introduce the supernatural element. But in this case, this season is sprinting from the start,” Duffer said.

Brown said that Eleven is in training mode from the very start of the season.

"All she is thinking about is protecting her friends. Her friends are her chosen family, so she will do whatever it takes to protect them and we're going to see that,” Brown said.

Also returning for the final season are stars Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery.

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 releases on Nov. 26. Volume II releases on Dec. 25, while the series finale debuts on Dec. 31.

