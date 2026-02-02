'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' gets teaser trailer, Netflix release date

We now have the release date and teaser trailer for the upcoming animated Stranger Things TV series.

Netflix has announced that it will release the animated series Stranger Things: Tales From '85 on April 23.

This new series will welcome audiences back to Hawkins, Indiana, during the winter of 1985.

"Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened," its official synopsis reads. "Could it be from the Upside Down? From the depths of Hawkins Lab? Or from somewhere else entirely? Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this untold story set in the Stranger Things universe."

Brooklyn Davey Norstedt voices Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport takes on the voice of Max, Luca Diaz voices Mike, Elisha "EJ" Williams is the voice of Lucas, Braxton Quinney plays Dustin, Ben Plessala is the voice of Will and Brett Gipson voices Hopper.

Additional voice cast members include Odessa A'zion, Janeane Garofalo and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer serve as executive producers on the show, as do Hilary Leavitt, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. Eric Robles is its showrunner and executive producer.

“We want the audience to feel that these kids are in danger, the stakes are real, and bad things can happen to anyone. And things do happen that are very scary in a sense, so that really makes the danger for the kids that much more tangible," Robles said in a statement. "We were able to freeze time and really go on these never before told adventures with them in this timeline."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.