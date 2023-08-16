'Stranger Things', 'The Adam Project' director Shawn Levy to be honored at Toronto International Film Fest

Shawn Levy, the Canadian-born director and executive producer of Stranger Things and the Ryan Reynolds hit Free Guy, will be honored at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Levy is known for his work behind the camera, including Reynolds' time-traveling family drama The Adam Project and 2016's The Arrival, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award as a producer.

Levy will debut All the Light We Cannot See, a miniseries based on Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, at TIFF in September.

The Night at the Museum veteran will be given the inaugural Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award, named after the Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker and producer behind Moonstruck and others.

"With a multi-faceted career spanning over 3 decades, Shawn Levy has become one of the most versatile filmmakers and storytellers of his generation," said "thrilled" TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey in the announcement.

Levy will be presented with the award at the TIFF Awards gala fundraiser at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel on September 10.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.