Taye Diggs says he was "blindsided" by accusations about one-time "hero" Diddy

The arrest of Bad Boy Records head and hip-hop icon Sean "Diddy" Combs continues to reverberate throughout Hollywood, and Taye Diggs has now sounded off on the arrest of the person he says he once considered a hero.

In a three-count federal indictment, the music mogul faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and interstate transportation for prostitution. These charges threaten to end his entertainment empire and his freedom.

Combs was taken into custody Sept. 16 and confined at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal correctional facility.

On Thursday's episode of Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson's Sibling Revelry podcast, Diggs said "all of it blindsided me."

The stage and screen actor added, "He was a hero to me ... he didn't come from much, he started out as a dancer. All the things that I wasn't growing up, he was."

Diggs admitted, "So much confidence and a certain arrogance that I loved, and he made being Black cool. ... He wore it like a badge."

He continued, "I really put him on a pedestal and it was disappointing to see some of what happened. I couldn't believe it. And I didn't like that feeling."

Taye tried to see a silver lining in the news. "On one side, I'm like, this is great for people to know that this happens: We can think life is to be lived a certain way, we can think a person is a certain way and they can be the exact opposite and get used to that, you know?"

Oliver noted, "If these allegations and the things are they're saying are true, you know," before sighing and saying, "People are sick."

