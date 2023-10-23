'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' holds of 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' topping box office with $31 million

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour topped the domestic box office for the second straight grabbing an estimated $31 million. The concert film added an estimated $10.5 million, for a worldwide total of $164.8 million.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, based on David Grann's bestselling book about the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, had to settle for a second place debut, earning an estimated $23 million at North American box office. There was better news for the Robert De Niro/Leonardo DiCaprio-led film overseas, where it took in an estimated $21 million, for a $44 million global debut, beating The Eras Tour's $41.5 million weekend global tally.

The Exorcist: Believer pulled up in third place with an estimated $5.6 million, bringing its three-week domestic total to $54.2 million and $107.6 million globally.

Grabbing fourth place was Paw Patrol: The Might Movie, collecting an estimated $4.1 million in its fourth week of release. Its domestic tally now stands at $56.1 million and $148.4 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was the re-release of Tim Burton's 1993 Halloween classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas, delivering an estimated $4.1 million at the North American box office. While it earned a modest $50 million in its initial release, subsequent re-releases have brought that total to $95.3 million.

