'The Bear', 'Bluey', 'Judy Blume Forever' and 'Marvel's Moon Girl' all nominated for Peabody Awards

On Thursday, the Board of Jurors of the Peabody Awards announced the 27 nominees for the organization's 84th annual honors in the categories of Arts, Entertainment, Children's/Youth and Interactive & Immersive.

More than 1,100 entries from TV shows to podcasts were in the running; this year, FX's Emmy-winning The Bear was among those singled out as "the most compelling and empowering stories" released in 2023.

Other shows that were singled out in the Entertainment category included FX's Reservation Dogs; HBO's dramedy Somebody Somewhere and its hit video game adaptation The Last of Us; Netflix's Lupin, Blue Eyed Samurai and The Fall of the House of Usher; and Amazon Freevee's Jury Duty.

In the Children's/Youth category, Bluey on Disney+ was singled out, as was Disney Channel's animated Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, executive produced by and starring the voice of Laurence Fishburne.

The winners of the 84th annual Peabody Awards will be announced on May 9 and then celebrated on June 9 at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

Here are the nominees in the Entertainment, Arts and Children's/Youth categories; the full list can be found here:

ENTERTAINMENT

The Bear - (FX)

Blue Eye Samurai - (Netflix)

Dead Ringers - (Prime Video)

The Fall of the House of Usher - (Netflix)

Fellow Travelers - (Showtime)

Jury Duty - (Amazon Freevee)

The Last of Us - (HBO | Max)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Israel-Hamas War - (HBO | Max)

Lupin - (Netflix)

Poker Face - (Peacock)

Reality - (HBO | Max)

Reservation Dogs - (FX)

Somebody Somewhere - (HBO | Max)

CHILDREN’S/YOUTH

Bluey - (Disney+)

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur - (Disney Channel)

Summer Camp Island - (Cartoon Network)

ARTS

Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters - (World Channel and APT)

Judy Blume Forever - (Prime Video)

Little Richard: I Am Everything - (CNN Films, MAX and Magnolia Pictures)

