'The Big Bang Theory' spinoff 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' ﻿sets release

Are you ready for the next The Big Bang Theory spinoff?

HBO Max has announced that the series Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will be available to stream in July.

The new series stars Kevin Sussman as Stuart, Lauren Lapkus as Denise, Brian Posehn as Bert and John Ross Bowie as Barry.

"Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon," according to its official logline. "Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don’t go well."

Additionally, HBO has announced that the series' original theme music will be created by Emmy and Grammy winner Danny Elfman.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe comes from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. It is created, written and executive produced by Lorre, Zak Penn and Bill Prady.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is not the first Big Bang Theory spinoff. Young Sheldon, which followed the origins of the original show's protagonist, Sheldon Cooper, aired on CBS from 2017 to 2024. A spinoff of Young Sheldon, titled Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, currently airs on CBS. It premiered in October 2024 and is now in the middle of its second season.

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