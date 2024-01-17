'The Last of Us', 'The Color Purple' and more nominated for 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards

The nominees have been announced for the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards, singling out those projects across a variety of media "for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues."

Among the 310 nominees across 33 categories this year are HBO's The Last of Us and its recently canceled pirate adventure on Max, Our Flag Means Death; on the big screen, The Color Purple earned a nomination, along with the rom-com Anyone But You and the acclaimed satire American Fiction.

The bicoastal GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will be held on Thursday, March 14, in Los Angeles and on Saturday, May 11, in New York City.

Here are the nominees in the main entertainment categories. A full list can be found here.

Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release

All of Us Strangers - (Searchlight Pictures)

American Fiction - (Amazon MGM Studios)

Anyone But You - (Columbia Pictures)

The Blackening - (Lionsgate Films)

Bottoms - (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

The Color Purple - (Warner Bros.)

It's a Wonderful Knife - (RLJE Films)

Knock at the Cabin - (Universal Pictures)

Moving On - (Roadside Attractions)

Shortcomings - (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV

Cassandro - (Amazon Prime Video)

Christmas on Cherry Lane - (Hallmark Channel)

Friends & Family Christmas - (Hallmark)

Frybread Face and Me - (Array Releasing)

Nuovo Olimpo - (Netflix)

Nyad - (Netflix)

Red, White, and Royal Blue - (Amazon Prime Video)

Runs in the Family - (Indigenous Film Distribution)

Rustin - (Netflix)

You're Not Supposed To Be Here - (Lifetime Television)

Outstanding New Series

The Buccaneers - (Apple TV+)

Class - (Netflix)

Culprits - (Hulu)

Deadloch - (Amazon Prime Video)

Everything Now - (Netflix)

Found - (NBC)

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies - (Paramount+)

The Last of Us - (HBO)

The Other Black Girl - (Hulu)

Tore - (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star - (Fox)

The Chi - (Showtime)

Chucky - (SyFy/USA Network)

Doctor Who - (Disney+)

Good Trouble - (Freeform)

Grey's Anatomy - (ABC)

Quantum Leap - (NBC)

Riverdale - (The CW)

Station 19 - (ABC)

Yellowjackets - (Showtime)

Outstanding Comedy Series

And Just Like That… - (Max)

Good Omens - (Amazon Prime Video)

Harlem - (Prime Video)

Harley Quinn - (Max)

Our Flag Means Death - (Max)

Sex Education - (Netflix)

Somebody Somewhere - (HBO)

Ted Lasso - (Apple TV+)

What We Do In The Shadows - (FX)

With Love - (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Black Cake - (Hulu)

Bodies - (Netflix)

The Confessions of Frannie Langton - (Britbox)

The Fall of the House of Usher - (Netflix)

Fellow Travelers - (Showtime)

The Full Monty - (FX on Hulu)

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart - (Amazon Prime Video)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - (Netflix)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off - (Netflix)

Transatlantic - (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Program

Bargain Block - (HGTV)

Family Karma - (Bravo)

I Am Jazz - (TLC)

Living for the Dead - (Hulu)

Queer Eye - (Netflix)

Real Housewives of New York City - (Bravo)

Selling Sunset - (Netflix)

Swiping America - (Max)

TRANSworld Atlanta - (Tubi)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love - (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula - (Shudder/AMC+)

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion - (MTV)

Drag Me to Dinner - (Hulu)

Love Trip: Paris - (Freeform)

My Kind of Country - (Apple TV+)

Next in Fashion - (Netflix)

Project Runway - (Bravo)

RuPaul's Drag Race - (MTV)

Survivor - (CBS)

The Voice - (NBC)

