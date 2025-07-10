'The Office' spinoff 'The Paper' gets Peacock release date

We now know when The Office spinoff The Paper will arrive.

Peacock has announced that the upcoming comedy series The Paper will premiere on Sept. 4. The first four episodes of season 1 will debut at once and will be followed by two new episodes every Thursday through Sept. 25.

The Paper follows "the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series The Office," according to an official logline. The documentary crew finds "a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it."

Greg Daniels and Michael Koman serves as creators, writers and executive producers on the Universal Television series.

Domhnall Gleeson leads the ensemble cast that also includes Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key.

Notably, Oscar Nuñez is set to reprise his role as Oscar Martínez, the Dunder Mifflin accountant from The Office.

