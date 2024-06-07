'The Walking Dead' spin-off 'Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol' to debut Sept. 29

AMC

By Stephen Iervolino

AMC announced Friday that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol, the second season of its Norman Reedus-starring spin-off, will debut on Sept. 29.

As has been reported, and as the title indicates, the second season will also center on fan favorite Melissa McBride's Carol Peletier, Daryl's ride-or-die from the original show.

McBride initially was to star with Reedus in a two-hander spin-off, but a change to a European shooting location led the actress to change her mind. The show's first season solely centered on Daryl finding himself mysteriously marooned in France amid the walker apocalypse.

The network teases the second season sees the fan favorites "both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France."

The series kicks off Sept. 29 on both AMC and AMC+. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!