Tina Fey and Amy Poehler adding more dates to their Restless Leg Tour

Besties Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are staying on the road.

The pair — who announced their Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour on Galentine's Day, February 13 — are adding more dates to their sold-out tour.

The new dates include a fifth and final show at Austin, Texas' Bass Concert Hall, new stops in Atlanta, San Francisco and elsewhere, and four shows at New York City's Beacon Theatre.

Check out tinaamytour.com for all the details.

Presales begin Wednesday, September 27, at 10 a.m. local time, including an artist presale with code RESTLESS. The general onsale begins Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. local time.

The Restless Leg Tour has been called a celebration of Fey and Poehler's "thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment," according to Live Nation.

The pair just played the Cleveland, Ohio's State Theatre at Playhouse Square on September 21 and will next stop at Denver, Colorado's Bellco Theatre on October 1.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.