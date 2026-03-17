Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan and Riz Ahmed to be first-ever hosts of 'Saturday Night Live UK'

Tina Fey speaks during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Sept. 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Live from London, it's Saturday night!

The first three hosts of Saturday Night Live UK have been announced.

Tina Fey will become the first-ever host of Saturday Night Live UK, which will premiere on March 21. Fey, of course, spent years as the head writer and a cast member on the American version of the show. Wet Leg will serve as the first-ever musical guest during the same episode.

Jamie Dornan will host the March 28 episode of the program. His show will feature Wolf Alice as its musical guest. Finally, Riz Ahmed will be the host of the April 4 episode, with musical guest Kasabian.

The inaugural cast of Saturday Night Live UK includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

The original show's creator, Lorne Michaels, is an executive producer on the new version of the show. He continues to run the American version, which is currently on its 51st season. Based in London, the new edition of the show will follow the exact same format as its U.S. counterpart.

Saturday Night Live UK will air on Sky and the streaming service NOW in the U.K. Peacock will stream the show in the U.S., with new episodes debuting to the platform the day after they initially air.

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