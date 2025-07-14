Vanessa Hudgens expecting 2nd child with husband Cole Tucker

Hudgens shared the news in an Instagram post featuring photos of her bare baby bump, captioned simply: "Round two!!!!"
Wearing a fitted black gown, the High School Musical star debuted her baby bump live on air. Their baby was born in July, but Hudgens and Tucker have kept details about the child, including name and sex, private.
Hudgens also recently announced that she is returning to the big screen.
She's set to star in and produce Quiet Storm, a dramatic thriller set in 1969 that explores themes of women's liberation, the Black Power movement, and Hurricane Camille.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.