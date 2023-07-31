Viola Davis delays 'G20' movie, backs union in Hollywood strike despite waiver

Viola Davis is standing in solidarity with the writers and actors amid the current strike.

In a bold move, the Academy Award-winning actress has decided to step away from her upcoming G20 film project, despite the production receiving the SAG-AFTRA interim agreement green light.

In an official statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the 57-year-old EGOT winner expressed, "I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike. I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA and the WGA."

Davis' decision comes after G20 secured a waiver from SAG-AFTRA Friday, July 28, thanks to its unique affiliation with non AMPTP-associated MRC and distribution by Amazon Studios.

G20 centers around the G20 Summit under a terrorist threat, with Davis portraying the American president, Taylor Sutton, facing a high-stakes battle to protect her family, fellow leaders, and the world.

