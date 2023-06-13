War is afoot in trailer to second season of Apple TV+'s sci-fi series 'Foundation'

On Tuesday, June 13, Apple TV+ dropped the new trailer to the second season of Foundation, its sprawling sci-fi epic based on Isaac Asimov's groundbreaking book series.

The show, which some have dubbed "Game of Thrones in space," centers on an all-powerful, dynastic galactic empire and a mathematician who predicts, as all empires do, that it's doomed to fail.

In the trailer, we see tensions mounting. "I have dreams sometimes about things that will happen," says Lou Llobell's Gaal. "Despair, death, destruction. This is even bigger than the last crisis," she says in voiceover.

Opposing the all-powerful empire is The Foundation, an institute trying to save all galactic knowledge.

Guardians of the Galaxy's Lee Pace returns as Brother Day, one in a familial line of emperors. "An empire breathes respect. It requires it for life," he says. "The Foundation is a threat to us all."

Chernobyl Emmy winner Jared Harris also returns as The Foundation's founder, math genius Hari Seldon, who warned all empires eventually fall. "We fight for peace. Not because we will lose. But because we know that if there is war, we will win."

With footage of battles both in the air and on the ground, a disheveled Harris tells Pace's bloodied character at the close of the trailer, "It's time you and I had a reckoning."

The second season premieres Friday, July 14, on Apple TV+.

