Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV
Imperfect Women: Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara star in the new drama series.

Netflix
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man: Cillian Murphy returns to the role of Tommy Shelby in this new movie.

HBO
The Comeback: Lisa Kudrow stars in the third and final season of the comedy series.

Movie theaters
Project Hail Mary: Ryan Gosling goes to space in the new movie based on the bestselling book.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come: The horror movie sequel stars Samara Weaving.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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