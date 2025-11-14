Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Paramount+

Landman: Billy Bob Thornton stars in season 2 of the series from creator Taylor Sheridan.

Prime Video

Playdate: An afternoon playdate with two stay-at-home dads and their kids turns to chaos in the new film.

Malice: A charismatic tutor charms his way into a wealthy family's life in the new thriller series.

Hulu

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: See what MomTok has been up to in season 3 of the reality series.

Movie theaters

Now You See Me: Now You Don't: Jesse Eisenberg leads the cast of the third film in the heist franchise.

The Running Man: Glen Powell stars in the new action film about a deadly competition show.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

