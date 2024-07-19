Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu

UnPrisoned: Kerry Washington plays a therapist who seeks counseling from John Stamos in season 2 of the comedy series.

Netflix

Simone Biles Rising: Just in time for the Summer Olympics, follow one of the world's greatest athletes in the two-part docuseries.

Cobra Kai: It's the beginning of the end. Part one of the sixth and final season is streaming now.

Find Me Falling: Harry Connick Jr. is a rock star who falls in love while trying to reclaim his spark in the new romance film.

Disney+

Young Woman and the Sea: Learn the true story of the first woman to swim across the English Channel in the new drama film.

Apple TV+

Lady in the Lake: Natalie Portman plays a housewife who becomes a journalist in the new limited series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.