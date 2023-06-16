Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Danielle Long

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Black Mirror: If we've learned anything from Netflix's Black Mirror, it's that technology can be terrifying. The dark anthology series finally returns with season 6.

Extraction 2: Did you watch the first Extraction film during lockdown? If so, you have to check out Extraction 2, the sequel to the action blockbuster that's streaming now on Netflix.

Paramount+
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Tell all the Trekkies you know that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is back for season 2, with new episodes weekly on Paramount+.

Starz
Outlander: If it's an epic love story you want, look no further than Outlander. The historical drama returns to Starz this weekend for its penultimate season.

AMC+
The Walking Dead: Dead City: New York City, same old walkers. The Walking Dead franchise grows a little bigger with the premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City, available on AMC+.

Max
The Righteous GemstonesThe Righteous Gemstones, which returns to Max for season 3.

Swiping America: Join a vibrant cast of New Yorkers as they venture into the dating scenes of different cities across the United States.

BET+
Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50Gabrielle Union commemorates her 50th birthday with an awe-inspiring continental adventure across Zanzibar, Ghana, Namibia, and South Africa.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!