Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
The Old Guard 2Charlize Theron stars in the action-thriller sequel about immortal warriors.

The Sandman: The first volume of the second and final season of the series arrives. 

Prime Video
Heads of StateJohn Cena and Idris Elba are president of the U.S. and U.K. prime minister in the new film.

Hulu
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: The season 2 reunion of the reality show is hosted by Nick Viall

Max
SinnersRyan Coogler's hit film starring Michael B. Jordan is now available to stream at home.

Movie theaters
Jurassic World RebirthScarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey star in the new era of the franchise.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!