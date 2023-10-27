Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Danielle Long

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Absolute Beginners: During their last seaside summer before heading to film school, two childhood best friends encounter an aspiring athlete who sparks newfound passions within them.

Life on Our Planet: The tale of Life on Our Planet is brought to you by executive producer Steven Spielberg and the Emmy Award-winning crew responsible for Our Planet.

Hulu
American Horror Stories: This four-episode event is part of Hulu's Huluween celebration.

Prime Video
The Exorcist: Believer: Fifty years after the original film changed horror movies forever, The Exorcist: Believer is ready to scare you senseless.

Saw X: It's time to play another game with John Kramer. Jigsaw is back in the new film Saw X.

Apple TV+
The Enfield Poltergeist: Experience the true story of the world's most famous poltergeist case in this chilling docuseries.

Paramount+
Monster High 2: The ghouls are back and better than ever as they protect their pack in this new film.

Peacock
Five Nights At Freddy's: The world-famous video game brings its robots to life in the new film Five Nights at Freddy's.

Happy Streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

