Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:
Disney+
Agatha All Along: The witch is back. Kathryn Hahn stars in the WandaVision spin-off series, and you can stream the first two episodes now.
Paramount+
Frasier: Time for more tossed salad and scrambled eggs. The Frasier reboot is back for season 2.
Prime Video
A Very Royal Scandal: Learn the story behind Prince Andrew's infamous BBC interview in the new series.
Netflix
His Three Daughters: Three estranged sisters reunite to take care of their ailing father in the new film.
Hulu
Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison.: True-crime lovers, get ready for your next obsession. ABC News Studios' new series is available to watch.
MGM+
FROM: Learn what happens after last season's cliff-hanger in the season 3 premiere.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.