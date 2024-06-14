Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Peacock
Love Island USA: Watch islanders find love in season 6 of the dating series hosted by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix.

Apple TV+
Presumed Innocent: Jake Gyllenhaal is a prosecutor who gets prosecuted in the thrilling new limited series.

Prime Video
The Boys: See what Homelander and Butcher get up to in season 4 of the superhero series.

Hulu
Brats: The Brat Pack defined the 1980s. Now, director Andrew McCarthy reunites the crew for this new documentary.

Netflix
Bridgerton: Dearest gentle reader, you must make haste! The second part of season 3 is now available for your watching pleasure.

Max
House of the Dragon: Team Green and Team Black clash as the Game of Thrones prequel series returns for season 2.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!