Whoopi Goldberg reveals her look for Broadway's 'Annie'

On Thursday's installment of The View — and on her Instagram — EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg revealed her look as Miss Hannigan in the forthcoming New York City performances of Annie.

Miss Hannigan, the show's antagonist, runs the orphanage in which the main character, Annie, lives; Hannigan sings the song "Little Girls" and "Easy Street" in the production.

The revival of the classic musical will run at The Theater at Madison Square Garden for a limited engagement from Dec. 4, 2024, through Jan. 5, 2025.

To her View audience, Whoopi said, "It may not be your grandma's Annie, but it will be fun." She added it's "been a while" since she's done theater — she last appeared on Broadway in 2011. Whoopi called it "kinda exciting and scary" to be returning.

When Whoopi announced she'd be on board, she commented, "I love the theater, and in my mind, there is no better way to spend the holidays than to get back on stage. I can't wait to step in to the delicious role of Miss Hannigan and perform for the greatest audiences in the world — in my hometown of New York City."

