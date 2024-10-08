The world premiere of 'Gladiator II' will be staged as a UK charity event with a Royal Film Performance

The U.K. nonprofit organization The Film and TV Charity has teamed up with Paramount Pictures for the world premiere of Gladiator II.

The film starring Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington will be presented in London as one of the charity's Royal Film Performances — the 72nd film to be so honored — on Nov. 13.

Director Ridley Scott's sequel will screen for an A-list crowd, including "members of the Royal Family, making it a glamorous occasion filled with star-studded appearances and iconic red-carpet moments," according to the organization.

Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, who head the charity, are expected to be there.

The Film and TV Charity is dedicated to raising "essential funds to support people working behind the scenes in the UK's film, TV, and cinema industry."

Red carpet footage of the event will be streamed to 30 cinemas hosting regional premieres across the U.K.

Scott said in a statement, "Ever since making Gladiator, year after year, I kept asking myself, 'Is there a sequel?' After nearly 25 years, we are excited to finally answer that question for you, and audiences everywhere."

He continued, "It feels only right that the UK premiere of Gladiator II is taking place in aid of the Film and TV Charity, an organization that works tirelessly to support the UK industry. I think it will live up to your expectations."

The movie premieres stateside on Nov. 21.

