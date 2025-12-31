The Year in Entertainment 2025: Those we lost

By Mary Pat Thompson

Here's a look back at those in the entertainment community we lost in 2025:

January
January 3 — Jeff Baena, director, husband of Aubrey Plaza
January 15 — David Lynch, director, Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet
January 30 — Marianne Faithfull, Grammy-nominated singer, actress

February
February 26 — Michelle Trachtenberg, actress, Gossip Girl, Buffy the Vampire Slayer
February 26 — Gene Hackman, actor, The French Connection
February 28 — David Johansen, rock singer, New York Dolls

March
March 1 — Angie Stone, singer, Grammy nominee, "Wish I Didn't Miss You"
March 21 — George Foreman, boxing legend, grill entrepreneur
March 25 — Dennis Arndt, actor, Basic Instinct

April
April 1 — Val Kilmer, actor, Top Gun, Batman Forever
April 21 — Pope Francis, first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church

May
May 11 — Robert Benton, director, Oscar winner, Kramer vs. Kramer
May 20 — George Wendt, actor, Cheers 
May 25 — Phil Robertson, reality TV star, Duck Dynasty
May 30 — Loretta Swit, actress, M*A*S*H

June
June 9 — Sly Stone, singer, Sly and the Family Stone
June 11 — Brian Wilson, singer, The Beach Boys
June 17 — Anne Burrell, celebrity chef, host, Worst Cooks in America

July
July 16 — Connie Francis, singer, "Pretty Little Baby," "Stupid Cupid"
July 20 — Malcom-Jamal Warner, actor, The Cosby Show
July 22 — Ozzy Osbourne, frontman, Black Sabbath 
July 24 — Hulk Hogan, wrestler

August
August 6 — Jon Miyahara, actor, Superstore
August 11 — Danielle Spencer, actress, What's Happening!!
August 17 — Terence Stamp, actor, Superman

September
September 10 — Charlie Kirk, right-wing commentator, founder, Turning Point USA
September 16 — Robert Redford, actor, founder, Sundance Film Festival
September 23 — Claudia Cardinale, actress, 8 ½

October
October 1 — Jane Goodall, primatologist, conservationist 
October 4 — Ike Turner Jr., son of Tina Turner
October 11 — Diane Keaton, actress, Annie Hall, The Godfather
October 14 — D'Angelo, singer, Grammy winner
October 16 — Ace Frehley, lead guitarist, KISS
October 24 — Dawn Little Sky, actress, Disney artist

November
November 3 — Diane Ladd, actress, Chinatown
November 3 — Dick Cheney, former vice president of the U.S.
November 11 — Cleto Escobedo III, bandleader for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

December
December 9 — Sophie Kinsella, author, Confessions of a Shopaholic
December 14 — Rob Reiner, actor, director, When Harry Met Sally..., The Princess Bride
December 28 — Brigitte Bardot, actress, And God Created Woman

