Zendaya attends 'Romeo & Juliet'﻿ opening night performance in support of boyfriend Tom Holland

The opening night performance of Romeo & Juliet, starring Tom Holland, took place Thursday night, with Zendaya in attendance as his real-life romantic interest.

She arrived at London's Duke of York's Theatre wearing a sparkling black Vivienne Westwood gown, her hair in a bun, and was captured leaving with Tom after the show, which received a standing ovation.

The new iteration of Romeo & Juliet stars Tom as Romeo and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet, which resulted in racial abuse over Francesca's role.

"Following the announcement of our Romeo & Juliet cast, there has been a barrage of deplorable racial abuse online directed towards a member of our company. THIS MUST STOP," The Jamie Lloyd Company said in April. "We are working with a remarkable group of artists. We insist that they are free to create work without facing online harassment."

"We will continue to support and protect everyone in our company at all costs," the statement continued. "Any abuse will not be tolerated and will be reported. Bullying and harassment have no place, in our industry or in our wider communities."

Freema Agyeman, Michael Balogun, Tomiwa Edun, Mia Jerome, Daniel Quinn-Toye and Ray Sesay are also in the cast for Romeo & Juliet, which only runs for 12 weeks.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.