Zendaya, Tom Holland appear in new 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer

A new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is here.

Ahead of the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film's theatrical release on July 31, a new trailer dropped on Wednesday featuring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ and more.

The new trailer sees Holland entering the Spider-Verse again, and this time, he's spinning out of control in the aftermath of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, when he asked Doctor Strange for a spell to make the world forget he's Spidey after his secret identity was exposed.

Brand New Day follows Peter as he fights crime full-time as Spider-Man "in a world that doesn't remember him," according to the synopsis for the film.

"The pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him -- sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control," the synopsis adds. "But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves -- a powerful villain no one can even see."

The synopsis continues, "The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them."

The film also sees the return of familiar Marvel faces Jon Bernthal as Punisher and Mark Ruffalo as Hulk. We also get Jacob Batalon as Peter's pal Ned and Michael Mando as villain Scorpion, with Sadie Sink and Tramell Tillman joining as new characters.

The press tour for the new film also began this week with Zendaya and Holland stepping out together in Madrid during a photo call for the film.

Brand New Day is the fourth Spidey solo adventure starring Holland after 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. It's the 38th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

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