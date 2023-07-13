2023 Back-2-School Book Bag Tour

Check out CMG Miami “Back To School” Event in South Florida which includes FREE giveaways, FREE school supplies, music and more.
- Miami-Dade County School first day of school is Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Broward County School first day of school is Monday, August 21, 2023
- Palm Beach County School first day of school is Thursday, August 10, 2023
Location listed below in Miami -Dade, Broward (Fort Lauderdale) and Palm Beach Counties.
|BROWARD County Book Bag Giveaway
|July 29th, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Back to School Health and Community Fair at Emmanuel Ground
Emmanuel Apostolic Church
6114 SW 35th Ct, Miramar, FL 33023
|July 29th, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
9th Annual Walker Chiropractic Family Fun Day
Walker Chiropractic and Wellness Center
8844 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33025
| July 29th, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
FREE backpacks and school supplies
Florida Technical College - Pembroke Pines Campus
12520 Pines Boulevard,
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
|July 29th 9:00am to 12:00pm
The City of Lauderhill Back to School Backpack Giveaway
John Mullin Park
(2000 NW 55th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33313
|August 5th, 10am-1pm
MOUNT-mentum: New Mount Olive, Mt. Bethel and Mt. Hermon
Back to School Back-2-School Book Bag Giveaway
Mt Hermon AME Church
401 NW 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
|August 5th, 10am - 1:00 pm
Back To School Round-up
Sunrise Civic Center
10610 West Oakland Park Blvd,
Sunrise, FL 33351
|August 5th, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Coral Square Back To School Fun Day Expo
Coral Square Mall
9469 W. Atlantic Blvd., Coral Springs, FL 33071
|August 5th, 10am-1pm
City of Tamarac Back to School Splash
Caporella Aquatic Center 9300 NW 58th Street,
Tamarac, FL 33321
|August 9th Mission United Backpack Giveaway
|August 12th 10am-1pm
Wayne Barton Food Distribution & Project Health
Greater Faith Church of Christ Holiness Unto the Lord
2301 NW 22nd St Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|August 12th, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
10th Annual Children of the Lotus Retreat
Miramar Multi-Service Complex
6700 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33025
|August 12th 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Flamingo Gardens Back 2 School Giveaway
Flamingo Gardens in Davie
3750 S. Flamingo Rd, Davie, FL 33330
|August 19th 10am - 1pm
4th Annual Back 2 School Community
- The first half of the event is a free community drive-thru food
distribution taking place from 10am - 1pm
- The second half of this event is a free community play day and school supply
distribution taking place from 12PM -5PM.
Apollo Park 1580 NW 3RD Ave Pompano Beach, FL 33060
|August 19th 1pm -7pm
Back 2 School The Power Network
(Sumthin Dope Collective) PENDING LOCATION
|September 9th, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
City of Parkland at the Back To School Splash Bash
Parkland Equestrian Center 8350
Ranch Rd. Parkland, FL 33067
|MIAMI DADE County Book Bag Giveaway
|July 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Central Family Expo
Booker T. Washington Senior High School
1200 NW 6th Ave, Miami, FL 33136
|July 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
South Family Expo
Miami Dade College, Kendall Campus
11011 SW 104th St, Miami, FL 33176
|August 5th,10 a.m.-1pm
One BIG School Supplies Giveaway
Calvary Chapel North 3918 NW 167th Miami Garden, FL 33054
|August 5th,10 a.m.-3 p.m.
North Family Expo Florida Memorial University
15800 NW 42nd Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33054
|August 5th, 10am-3pm
Edison Back to School Back-2-School Book Bag Giveaway
Miami Edison Sr. High School
6161 NW 5th Ct. Miami, FL 33127
|August 5th, 11am-2pm
Back to School Celebration with Miami Kids Magazine
The Shops at Sunset Place
5701 Sunset Drive, South Miami, FL 33143
|August 5th, 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Kiddo’s 10th Anniversary at this Back To School Event
City Place Doral
8300 Northwest 36th Street, Doral, FL 33166
|August 6th 12pm-3pm
The 5th Annual Back to School Community Block Party
Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church 10701 SW 184th Street Miami, FL
|August 12th 10am-1pm
We the BEST Foundation
(Jackson Hospital)
|August 12th 2pm-4pm
Trinity Back 2 School Bookbag Giveaway
Trinity Christian Fellowship 22801 SW 117th Goulds, FL
|August 13th TBD
We the BEST Foundation
(Finger Licking Location)
|August 13th, 11:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Back To School at Dadeland Mall
Dadeland Mall 7535 North Kendall Drive, Miami, FL 33156
|August 14th 4 - 6pm Back 2 School in North Miami
Cagni Park 13498 NE 8th Ave, North Miami, FL 33161
|PALM BEACH County Book Bag Giveaway
|July 29th, 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Lake Park Town Back To School Giveaway
Lake Park Town Hall 535 Park Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33403
|August 3rd, 11:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Palm Beach Summer Slash
Downtown Palm Beach Gardens
11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave,
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
