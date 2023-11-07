2023 Veteran’s Events:

In a heartfelt salute to the heroes who have courageously served our nation, the City of Aventura is gearing up for its Annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, November 11th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. This deeply moving event, held at the Government Center, will bring together Veterans and Military Personnel from every generation to honor their sacrifice and commitment to the United States Armed Forces.

If you or a loved one has served in the Armed Forces and would like to be recognized during this special event, the City of Aventura Community Services Department extends a warm invitation. To ensure proper recognition, please send an email to: crcenter@cityofaventura.com with the following details: the individual’s name, Rank, Branch Of Service, and the period of their Service. Your participation will make this ceremony even more meaningful as we come together as a community to salute America’s Veterans.

The Community Recreation Center is also available for any inquiries or additional information regarding the event. You can reach them at: (305) 466-3883