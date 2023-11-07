2023 Veteran’s Events:

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” - John F. Kennedy
|Veterans Day Celebration
|Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
|Time: 9:00 am
|Location: Patriots Plaza at Christopher Columbus High School, 3000 S.W. 87th Ave, Miami 33165
|Join us for our annual Veterans Day Celebration. For two decades, Christopher Columbus High School has honored the dedicated service of our Veterans, marking a special day to pay tribute to their sacrifices. We extend a heartfelt invitation to Veterans and those actively serving in the Military to join us for our annual Veterans Day Ceremony. Scheduled for Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., the event will be held at the revered Patriots Plaza on campus.
|Women of Veteran Affairs Annual Military Ball
|Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
|Time: 7pm
|Location: Signature grand, 6900 W. State Rd. 84, Davie, 33317
Tickets $80
|Florida Panthers Military Appreciation Night
|Date: Friday, November 10th 2023
|Time: 7pm
|Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL
|Special discounted seats for Veterans and Active Military At game vs. Carolina Hurricanes - $20 / seat
These seats Include pre-game happy hour and post-game slapshot on the ice
Code applied: MILITARY23 Link to special seats: https://tinyurl.com/y9w2tyf4
|City of Miramar Veterans Day Ceremony 2023
|Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
|Time: 11am
|Location: Veterans Memorial Park
6405 Arbor Drive Miramar, FL 33023
|City of Lauderhill Commissioner and the Northwest Lauderhill Neighbors Association
present a ceremony in honor of Veterans Day
|Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
|Time: 3:30 pm
|Location: Veterans Park
7600 NW 50th Street
Lauderhill, FL 33351
|Join us in celebrating our Lauderhill veterans by nominating a veteran for our 2023 Veterans Day Ceremony — an opportunity to honor and express gratitude to those who have selflessly served our nation. Submit your nominations as we come together to recognize and salute the bravery and sacrifice of our veterans.
For more information, please contact 954-777-2042
|City of Hollywood Veterans Barbecue
|Date: Saturday November 11th 2023
|Time: 12noon
|Location: TY Park, 3300 North Park Road in Hollywood, Corporate Pavilion #12.
|Hollywood Celebrates its Veterans and Active Duty Service Members With Free Barbecue on Veterans Day!
All Hollywood military personnel, veterans and their families are invited to this special event to celebrate their service. The menu features traditional barbecue fare including, barbecue chicken, hamburgers, baked beans, coleslaw, corn on the cob, cookies and brownies, and an assortment of beverages.
Military ID must be presented for barbecue and free park entrance. Event is capped at 400, each veteran/service member is invited to bring 1 guest.
RSVP beginning on Monday October 2nd
|City of Lauderdale Lakes Commemorate Veterans Day
|Date: Saturday November 11th 2023
|Time: 11am
|Location: Mayor Samuel Brown Monument
3601 N. State Road 7 - Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319
|Come Commemorate Veterans Day with City of Lauderdale Lakes as they display military flags in celebration of all who severed our country on Saturday, November 11th at Mayor Samuel Brown Monument on N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes
|City of Homestead’s Inaugural Veteran’s Day Celebration Promises Spectacular Performances
|Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
|Time: 5PM – 9PM
|Location: Losner Park- 104 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030
|Homestead is gearing up for an exciting new event that will honor our nation’s heroes and provide an evening of entertainment and celebration for the whole community. The inaugural Veteran’s Day Celebration is set to take place on Saturday, November 11th, at Losner Park from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.
|City of Miami Beach 15th Annual Veterans Day Parade
|Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
|Time: 11:11 am
|Location: Ocean Drive and 5th Street
|Join CMG Miami for our annual tradition - driving in the 15th Annual Veteran’s Day Parade presented by the City of Miami Beach.
The parade begins goes from 5th to 15th Street on Ocean Drive, and will feature Veterans, marching bands, local businesses, and more.
Following the parade, head to Lummus Park at 12th Street and Ocean Drive for a wreath-laying ceremony, free picnic lunch, and the highlight of the event - see the All Veterans Parachute Team soar through the sky.
Parade Begins: 5 Street and Ocean Drive
Parade Ends: 15 Street and Ocean Drive
|Go Run Honor Our Veterans 5K
|Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
|Time: 7:30am
|Location: Tropical Park
Miami, FL US 33155
|Event Schedule:
Pre-Race Package Pick Up: To Be Determined
Race Day Registration: On Site From 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM
Race Day Package Pick Up: On Site from 6:00 AM to 7:15 AM
Pre-Race Briefing at 7:15 AM
Race Starts at 7:30 AM
|Mission Barbecue in Davie
|Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
|Time: 12noon
|Location: Mission Barbecue in Davie
2411 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33324,
|Each year at MISSION BBQ, we make Veterans Day a very special day. It is our privilege to honor and support Our Uniformed American Heroes. As a small gesture of appreciation, all Veterans and Active-Duty Military are served a Free Sandwich.
At noon, we will have a live version of the National Anthem and we recognize all Veterans in attendance as well as having a special guest or two. It would be our privilege to SERVE you.
Proudly Serving Those Who Serve,
|City of Aventura Veteran’s Day Ceremony
|Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
|Time: 10:00 am
|Location: Aventura City Government Center
19200 W Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL 33180,
|In a heartfelt salute to the heroes who have courageously served our nation, the City of Aventura is gearing up for its Annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, November 11th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. This deeply moving event, held at the Government Center, will bring together Veterans and Military Personnel from every generation to honor their sacrifice and commitment to the United States Armed Forces.
If you or a loved one has served in the Armed Forces and would like to be recognized during this special event, the City of Aventura Community Services Department extends a warm invitation. To ensure proper recognition, please send an email to: crcenter@cityofaventura.com with the following details: the individual’s name, Rank, Branch Of Service, and the period of their Service. Your participation will make this ceremony even more meaningful as we come together as a community to salute America’s Veterans.
The Community Recreation Center is also available for any inquiries or additional information regarding the event. You can reach them at: (305) 466-3883
|Red, White & Boca, A Veterans Day Celebration
|Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
|Time: 3 – 8pm
|Location: Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 33432
|In recognition of all military personnel who have served this country, the City of Boca Raton will host a FREE Veterans Day Observance “Honoring All Who Served,” which is open to the public.
Throughout the event, Veterans and families can visit the Veteran Resource Fair, which will feature organizations providing information to alleviate common challenges often encountered after military service.
|Jazz in the Heights Veteran’s Day Edition
|Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
|Time: 5pm – 10p
|Location: Sgt. Joseph Delancy Park, 14450 Boggs Drive, Miami 33176 (Commissioner Kionne McGhee)
|Come join us for a groovy afternoon of live jazz music at Sgt. Joseph Delancy Park in Miami, FL, USA. This in-person event promises to be a swinging good time! Sit back, relax, and enjoy the smooth tunes in the beautiful Boggs Drive location. Celebrate Veteran’s Day with us and show your support for our brave heroes. Don’t miss out on this jazzy extravaganza!
Free admission
|Military Veteran Appreciation Day
|Date: Sunday, November 12th, 2023
|Time: 9-11 am
|Location: Lucky House Sanctuary - 4250 NW 43rd St., Coconut Creek, 33073
|Networking, Coffee & Refreshments, healing Crafts, Therapeutic Farm Animals
Join us in celebrating The Lucky Horse Sanctuary’s inaugural Veterans Appreciation Day on November 12th from 9-11 am.
Enjoy a delightful morning filled with music, freshly brewed coffee, and camaraderie in the heartwarming company of our therapy animals, dedicated staff, and passionate nonprofit partners.
|FIU Military Appreciation Breakfast 9am
|Date: Monday, November 13th, 2023
|Time: 5pm – 7p
|Location: Graham Center Ballrooms
Miami Dade County veterans Services coalition
|FIU’s Annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast recognizes the vital role the military service plays in the national security of the United States of America. Past, present, and future service members will be honored through scholarship awards and an inspirational program. Please join us at this year’s breakfast, which will feature a keynote address by decorated U.S. Army veteran and retired professional football player Alejandro Villanueva.
|Veterans Upward Bound and Beyond – Open House and light refreshments
|Date: Friday, November 17th, 2023
|Time: 12pm - 2pm
|Location: Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE 2nd Ave, Room #1236, Miami 33132
|Join us for an exciting in-person event at Miami Dade College – Wolfson Campus in Miami, FL. This is a special Open House designed to showcase the valuable services provided by the Veterans Upward Bound program and MDC’s Veteran and Military Services Department. Participation is open to non-MDC students who are veterans, active-duty, reserve/national guard as well as their spouses and dependents, offering them an opportunity to meet the dedicated staff members of the center who are readily available to answer questions about the usage of benefits and additional resources.
