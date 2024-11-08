2024 Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaways

Free turkey giveaways happening across Broward and Miami-Dade Counties!

Turkey Drive

Check out South Florida’s Thanksgiving turkey giveaways, featuring free turkeys and more. Find details on locations in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties below and pick up your free turkey this holiday season!


November 23rd 10:00pm - 1:00pm
Dare to Care / Faith Center Turkey Giveaway The Faith Center
5555 NW 95 Ave., Sunrise, FL 33351

Progressive Turkey

November 25th 10:00am - 1:00pm
Progressive Black Firefighters / Miami Gardens Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex - 3000 NW 199th Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

©2022 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!