2024 Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaways

Check out South Florida’s Thanksgiving turkey giveaways, featuring free turkeys and more. Find details on locations in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties below and pick up your free turkey this holiday season!
|November 23rd 10:00pm - 1:00pm
Dare to Care / Faith Center Turkey Giveaway The Faith Center
5555 NW 95 Ave., Sunrise, FL 33351
|November 25th 10:00am - 1:00pm
Progressive Black Firefighters / Miami Gardens Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex - 3000 NW 199th Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
