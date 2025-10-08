PHOTOS: Matt Damon through the years

Premiere Of Dimension Films' "Feast" - Arrivals

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Actors Matt Damon (L) and Ben Affleck arrive at the premiere of the movie "Feast" at the Palms Casino Resort September 12, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Damon and Affleck are executive producers of the horror film, which was made possible and documented by the third season of the television series "Project Greenlight." (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

