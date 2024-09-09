2024 CMA Awards: Beyoncé's acclaimed 'Cowboy Carter' snubbed with zero nominations

When the 2024 CMA Awards nominations were announced Monday, one artist who took over the country charts this year was notably missing: Beyoncé.

Fans immediately noticed that Beyoncé, whose album Cowboy Carter won over fans and critics this year, was entirely absent from the list of nominations.

Morgan Wallen is the top-nominated artist for the 58th annual CMA Awards, earning seven in total, including entertainer of the year.

Beyoncé's album, released March 29, spent four weeks at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and helped her become the first Black woman to top that chart.

In terms of songs, "Texas Hold 'Em" spent 10 weeks at #1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. Additionally, her collaboration with Miley Cyrus, "II Most Wanted," topped out at #2, and her rendition of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" reached #3.

Artist Shaboozey, who received two nominations for this year's CMA Awards and collaborated with Beyoncé on two tracks on Cowboy Carter, appeared to react to the snub in an Instagram Story.

"That goes without saying. Thank you @Beyonce for opening a door for us, starting a conversation, and giving us one of the most innovative country albums of all time!" he posted.

Dionne Warwick claimed the snub was "absolutely ridiculous."

Ahead of her eighth solo studio album, Beyoncé wrote on social media that Cowboy Carter was a reaction to her feeling excluded from country music.

"It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn't," she said at the time. "But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive."

"This ain't a Country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album," Bey concluded.

