The 30 most popular homes for sale in Jacksonville

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Jacksonville metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 1650 Lauder Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32208
- Views: 1,640
- List price: $190,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,271
- Price per square foot: $83.66
#2. 5253 Alloaks Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32258
- Views: 851
- List price: $426,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,276
- Price per square foot: $187.17
#3. 1587 Lockend Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32221
- Views: 674
- List price: $190,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,231
- Price per square foot: $85.16
#4. 2567 Karatas Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32246
- Views: 641
- List price: $860,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,582
- Price per square foot: $333.08
#5. 14091 Magnolia Cove Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32224
- Views: 610
- List price: $2,400,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,037
- Price per square foot: $594.50
#6. 1192 Perregrine Cir W St., Johns, FL 32259
- Views: 601
- List price: $775,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,058
- Price per square foot: $253.43
#7. 1419 W 24th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209
- Views: 600
- List price: $64,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,572
- Price per square foot: $41.28
#8. 57 Bent Trl, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081
- Views: 594
- List price: $1,579,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 5,145
- Price per square foot: $306.90
#9. 7125 Salamanca Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32217
- Views: 575
- List price: $5,000
- Beds: 7 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,105
- Price per square foot: $0.98
#10. 2300 Spring Hill Ct, Fleming Island, FL 32003
- Views: 549
- List price: $894,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,560
- Price per square foot: $251.38
#11. 2936 Brettungar Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32246
- Views: 543
- List price: $989,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,226
- Price per square foot: $306.57
#12. 565 Southern Oak Dr, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081
- Views: 530
- List price: $1,190,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,738
- Price per square foot: $434.62
#13. 5106 Roanoke Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32208
- Views: 529
- List price: $177,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,961
- Price per square foot: $90.26
#14. 1301 1st St, S # 1103 Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
- Views: 504
- List price: $595,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,062
- Price per square foot: $560.26
#15. 22 Charter Cir, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081
- Views: 504
- List price: $525,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,467
- Price per square foot: $357.87
#16. 185 Renwick Pkwy St., Augustine, FL 32095
- Views: 494
- List price: $650,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,264
- Price per square foot: $287.10
#17. 2423 Green Oak Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32211
- Views: 477
- List price: $279,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,800
- Price per square foot: $155.00
#18. 6305 Wuthering Heights Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211
- Views: 469
- List price: $323,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,906
- Price per square foot: $169.73
#19. 1482 W 7th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209
- Views: 460
- List price: $20,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,325
- Price per square foot: $15.09
#20. 536 Spanish Wells Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218
- Views: 455
- List price: $349,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,407
- Price per square foot: $145.37
#21. 4447 Deep River Way, E Jacksonville, FL 32224
- Views: 443
- List price: $440,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,802
- Price per square foot: $244.17
#22. 43059 Pearl Ln, Callahan, FL 32011
- Views: 441
- List price: $380,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,918
- Price per square foot: $198.12
#23. 951 Paradise Cir, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
- Views: 440
- List price: $840,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,534
- Price per square foot: $331.49
#24. 2549 Stonebridge Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32223
- Views: 437
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,978
- Price per square foot: $176.95
#25. 2741 Birchwood Dr, Orange Park, FL 32073
- Views: 437
- List price: $349,990
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,388
- Price per square foot: $146.56
#26. 1016 Green Pine Cir, Orange Park, FL 32065
- Views: 434
- List price: $450,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,440
- Price per square foot: $184.43
#27. 9023 Jackson Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32208
- Views: 433
- List price: $100,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,440
- Price per square foot: $69.44
#28. 1620 Bentin Dr, S Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
- Views: 431
- List price: $474,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,606
- Price per square foot: $295.14
#29. 4419 Crossbow Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32208
- Views: 429
- List price: $174,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,274
- Price per square foot: $137.28
#30. 3412 Ribault Scenic Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32208
- Views: 429
- List price: $195,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,800
- Price per square foot: $108.33
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.