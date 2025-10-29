The 30 most popular homes for sale in North Port

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the North Port metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 1862 Orangewood Ln, Sarasota, FL 34232
- Views: 706
- List price: $465,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,690
- Price per square foot: $275.15
#2. 1622 18th Ave, W Bradenton, FL 34205
- Views: 660
- List price: $315,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,838
- Price per square foot: $171.38
#3. 161 Grand Oak Cir, Venice, FL 34292
- Views: 638
- List price: $499,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,329
- Price per square foot: $214.26
#4. 1368 21st St, Sarasota, FL 34234
- Views: 615
- List price: $349,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,286
- Price per square foot: $271.38
#5. 5116 Timber Chase Way, Sarasota, FL 34238
- Views: 608
- List price: $549,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,714
- Price per square foot: $320.30
#6. 2214 Kara Chase #, 11 Sarasota, FL 34240
- Views: 505
- List price: $475,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,310
- Price per square foot: $205.63
#7. 14215 Kinglet Ter, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
- Views: 500
- List price: $798,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,589
- Price per square foot: $308.23
#8. 8687 Woodbriar Dr, Sarasota, FL 34238
- Views: 499
- List price: $1,375,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,024
- Price per square foot: $454.70
#9. 1810 Lincoln Dr, Sarasota, FL 34236
- Views: 486
- List price: $2,498,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,743
- Price per square foot: $667.38
#10. 2220 40th St, W Bradenton, FL 34205
- Views: 465
- List price: $449,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,008
- Price per square foot: $223.61
#11. 4550 Chimney Creek Dr, Sarasota, FL 34235
- Views: 464
- List price: $598,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,178
- Price per square foot: $274.56
#12. 6994 Country Lakes Cir, Sarasota, FL 34243
- Views: 455
- List price: $569,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,023
- Price per square foot: $281.27
#13. 2637 Tishman Ave, North Port, FL 34286
- Views: 447
- List price: $228,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,192
- Price per square foot: $191.69
#14. 8430 Pickwick Rd, North Port, FL 34287
- Views: 438
- List price: $185,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 998
- Price per square foot: $185.37
#15. 7157 Del Lago Dr, Sarasota, FL 34238
- Views: 436
- List price: $449,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,851
- Price per square foot: $242.57
#16. 2020 Calusa Lakes Blvd, Nokomis, FL 34275
- Views: 435
- List price: $879,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,018
- Price per square foot: $291.42
#17. 55 Braden Castle Dr, Bradenton, FL 34208
- Views: 428
- List price: $120,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 723
- Price per square foot: $165.98
#18. 4201 35th Ave, W Bradenton, FL 34205
- Views: 426
- List price: $130,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,015
- Price per square foot: $128.08
#19. 4420 Oak View Dr, Sarasota, FL 34232
- Views: 422
- List price: $525,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,253
- Price per square foot: $233.02
#20. 6017 Marella Dr, Sarasota, FL 34243
- Views: 420
- List price: $485,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,818
- Price per square foot: $266.78
#21. 4958 Gardiners Bay Cir, Sarasota, FL 34238
- Views: 409
- List price: $995,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,022
- Price per square foot: $329.25
#22. 1150 Pattison Ave, Sarasota, FL 34237
- Views: 402
- List price: $389,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,314
- Price per square foot: $296.04
#23. 1815 Grove St, Sarasota, FL 34239
- Views: 396
- List price: $2,250,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,617
- Price per square foot: $859.76
#24. 6245 Alhambra Ave, North Port, FL 34291
- Views: 395
- List price: $368,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,516
- Price per square foot: $242.74
#25. 3904 Wilshire Ct, # 81 Sarasota, FL 34238
- Views: 389
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,990
- Price per square foot: $188.44
#26. 7420 Arrowhead Run, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
- Views: 384
- List price: $549,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,000
- Price per square foot: $274.50
#27. 12705 Stone Ridge Pl, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
- Views: 381
- List price: $935,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,539
- Price per square foot: $368.26
#28. 4850 Neptune Rd, Venice, FL 34293
- Views: 377
- List price: $271,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 929
- Price per square foot: $292.68
#29. 4211 Old Bradenton Rd, Sarasota, FL 34234
- Views: 373
- List price: $349,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,600
- Price per square foot: $218.13
#30. 560 Schooner Ln, Longboat Key, FL 34228
- Views: 372
- List price: $3,500,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,666
- Price per square foot: $954.72
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.