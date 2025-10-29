The 30 most popular homes for sale in Orlando

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Orlando metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 10151 Enchanted Oak Dr, Golden Oak, FL 32836

- Views: 1,134

- List price: $14,500,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 8 | Square feet: 10,740

- Price per square foot: $1,350.09

- See 10151 Enchanted Oak Dr, Golden Oak, FL 32836 on Redfin.com

#2. 2032 Tropic Bay Ct, Orlando, FL 32807

- Views: 1,024

- List price: $189,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,416

- Price per square foot: $134.11

- See 2032 Tropic Bay Ct, Orlando, FL 32807 on Redfin.com

#3. 1509 Sugarwood Cir, Winter Park, FL 32792

- Views: 801

- List price: $189,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,706

- Price per square foot: $111.31

- See 1509 Sugarwood Cir, Winter Park, FL 32792 on Redfin.com

#4. 4221 Greenfern Dr, Orlando, FL 32810

- Views: 746

- List price: $279,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,028

- Price per square foot: $138.02

- See 4221 Greenfern Dr, Orlando, FL 32810 on Redfin.com

#5. 5212 Timberview Ter, Orlando, FL 32819

- Views: 736

- List price: $1,325,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,016

- Price per square foot: $329.93

- See 5212 Timberview Ter, Orlando, FL 32819 on Redfin.com

#6. 724 Braidwood Ln, Orlando, FL 32803

- Views: 720

- List price: $450,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,851

- Price per square foot: $243.11

- See 724 Braidwood Ln, Orlando, FL 32803 on Redfin.com

#7. 10273 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836

- Views: 716

- List price: $13,250,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 7.5 | Square feet: 7,177

- Price per square foot: $1,846.18

- See 10273 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836 on Redfin.com

#8. 6569 Long Breeze Rd, N Orlando, FL 32810

- Views: 686

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,802

- Price per square foot: $221.92

- See 6569 Long Breeze Rd, N Orlando, FL 32810 on Redfin.com

#9. 3101 Shadow Pond Ter, Winter Garden, FL 34787

- Views: 651

- List price: $869,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,716

- Price per square foot: $319.96

- See 3101 Shadow Pond Ter, Winter Garden, FL 34787 on Redfin.com

#10. 13708 Old Dock Rd, Orlando, FL 32828

- Views: 649

- List price: $584,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,868

- Price per square foot: $203.94

- See 13708 Old Dock Rd, Orlando, FL 32828 on Redfin.com

#11. 8646 Dufferin Ln, Orlando, FL 32832

- Views: 647

- List price: $415,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,687

- Price per square foot: $246.00

- See 8646 Dufferin Ln, Orlando, FL 32832 on Redfin.com

#12. 632 Herons Nest Ct, Orlando, FL 32825

- Views: 638

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,341

- Price per square foot: $213.16

- See 632 Herons Nest Ct, Orlando, FL 32825 on Redfin.com

#13. 1924 Katie Hill Way, Windermere, FL 34786

- Views: 634

- List price: $950,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,089

- Price per square foot: $232.33

- See 1924 Katie Hill Way, Windermere, FL 34786 on Redfin.com

#14. 2560 Woodgate Blvd, # 207 Orlando, FL 32822

- Views: 632

- List price: $100,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 930

- Price per square foot: $107.53

- See 2560 Woodgate Blvd, # 207 Orlando, FL 32822 on Redfin.com

#15. 8968 Bay Cove Ct, Orlando, FL 32819

- Views: 624

- List price: $4,550,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 5,428

- Price per square foot: $838.25

- See 8968 Bay Cove Ct, Orlando, FL 32819 on Redfin.com

#16. 2717 Santana Ave, Orlando, FL 32811

- Views: 623

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,136

- Price per square foot: $220.07

- See 2717 Santana Ave, Orlando, FL 32811 on Redfin.com

#17. 1516 S Lee Ave, Orlando, FL 32805

- Views: 619

- List price: $125,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 520

- Price per square foot: $240.38

- See 1516 S Lee Ave, Orlando, FL 32805 on Redfin.com

#18. 11019 Kentmere Ct, Windermere, FL 34786

- Views: 618

- List price: $1,500,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,813

- Price per square foot: $393.39

- See 11019 Kentmere Ct, Windermere, FL 34786 on Redfin.com

#19. 612 Acapulca Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

- Views: 597

- List price: $285,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,333

- Price per square foot: $213.80

- See 612 Acapulca Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 on Redfin.com

#20. 1754 Lake St, Oviedo, FL 32765

- Views: 592

- List price: $259,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,564

- Price per square foot: $101.01

- See 1754 Lake St, Oviedo, FL 32765 on Redfin.com

#21. 14024 Cherry Bush Ct, Orlando, FL 32828

- Views: 592

- List price: $819,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,390

- Price per square foot: $241.59

- See 14024 Cherry Bush Ct, Orlando, FL 32828 on Redfin.com

#22. 682 Ascot Cir, Orlando, FL 32825

- Views: 588

- List price: $345,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 1,676

- Price per square foot: $205.85

- See 682 Ascot Cir, Orlando, FL 32825 on Redfin.com

#23. 1513 E Amelia St, Orlando, FL 32803

- Views: 582

- List price: $1,075,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,434

- Price per square foot: $441.66

- See 1513 E Amelia St, Orlando, FL 32803 on Redfin.com

#24. 2536 Woodgate Blvd, # 201 Orlando, FL 32822

- Views: 576

- List price: $84,950

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 930

- Price per square foot: $91.34

- See 2536 Woodgate Blvd, # 201 Orlando, FL 32822 on Redfin.com

#25. 1449 Morning Star Dr, Clermont, FL 34714

- Views: 571

- List price: $354,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,640

- Price per square foot: $216.40

- See 1449 Morning Star Dr, Clermont, FL 34714 on Redfin.com

#26. 8222 Sumpter Ct, Orlando, FL 32822

- Views: 570

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,226

- Price per square foot: $305.87

- See 8222 Sumpter Ct, Orlando, FL 32822 on Redfin.com

#27. 3124 Curving Oaks Way, Orlando, FL 32820

- Views: 561

- List price: $589,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,950

- Price per square foot: $199.66

- See 3124 Curving Oaks Way, Orlando, FL 32820 on Redfin.com

#28. 4926 Indian Deer Rd, Windermere, FL 34786

- Views: 559

- List price: $930,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,849

- Price per square foot: $241.62

- See 4926 Indian Deer Rd, Windermere, FL 34786 on Redfin.com

#29. 1148 Pearl View Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

- Views: 542

- List price: $395,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,982

- Price per square foot: $199.29

- See 1148 Pearl View Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 on Redfin.com

#30. 217 Wilmer Ave, Orlando, FL 32811

- Views: 540

- List price: $260,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,230

- Price per square foot: $211.38

- See 217 Wilmer Ave, Orlando, FL 32811 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.