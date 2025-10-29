The 30 most popular homes for sale in Punta Gorda

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Punta Gorda metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 23088 Mineral Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33954
- Views: 534
- List price: $249,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,044
- Price per square foot: $122.26
- See 23088 Mineral Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 on Redfin.com
#2. 124 Bedford Dr, NE Port Charlotte, FL 33952
- Views: 508
- List price: $284,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,093
- Price per square foot: $136.12
- See 124 Bedford Dr, NE Port Charlotte, FL 33952 on Redfin.com
#3. 10141 Asbury Ave, Englewood, FL 34224
- Views: 441
- List price: $275,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,459
- Price per square foot: $188.49
- See 10141 Asbury Ave, Englewood, FL 34224 on Redfin.com
#4. 13 Bunker Ln, Rotonda West, FL 33947
- Views: 412
- List price: $349,999
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,597
- Price per square foot: $219.16
- See 13 Bunker Ln, Rotonda West, FL 33947 on Redfin.com
#5. 20390 Lorenzo Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
- Views: 396
- List price: $237,400
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,302
- Price per square foot: $182.33
- See 20390 Lorenzo Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 on Redfin.com
#6. 24016 Canal St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
- Views: 390
- List price: $299,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,612
- Price per square foot: $114.47
- See 24016 Canal St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 on Redfin.com
#7. 23509 Nelson Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33954
- Views: 380
- List price: $399,999
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,238
- Price per square foot: $178.73
- See 23509 Nelson Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 on Redfin.com
#8. 23267 Hartley Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33954
- Views: 369
- List price: $389,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,832
- Price per square foot: $212.34
- See 23267 Hartley Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 on Redfin.com
#9. 158 Mark Twain Ln, Rotonda West, FL 33947
- Views: 362
- List price: $369,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $220.96
- See 158 Mark Twain Ln, Rotonda West, FL 33947 on Redfin.com
#10. 22271 Morris Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
- Views: 360
- List price: $370,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,531
- Price per square foot: $146.19
- See 22271 Morris Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 on Redfin.com
#11. 155 Summerset Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33982
- Views: 355
- List price: $237,500
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,064
- Price per square foot: $223.21
- See 155 Summerset Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33982 on Redfin.com
#12. 4525 Church St, Punta Gorda, FL 33980
- Views: 338
- List price: $169,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,100
- Price per square foot: $154.45
- See 4525 Church St, Punta Gorda, FL 33980 on Redfin.com
#13. 1420 Hayworth Rd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
- Views: 335
- List price: $299,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,807
- Price per square foot: $165.47
- See 1420 Hayworth Rd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 on Redfin.com
#14. 2524 Collingswood Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
- Views: 324
- List price: $140,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,547
- Price per square foot: $90.50
- See 2524 Collingswood Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 on Redfin.com
#15. 3307 Pinetree St, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
- Views: 290
- List price: $285,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,547
- Price per square foot: $184.23
- See 3307 Pinetree St, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 on Redfin.com
#16. 2089 Hariet St, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
- Views: 280
- List price: $145,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,223
- Price per square foot: $118.56
- See 2089 Hariet St, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 on Redfin.com
#17. 23263 Bark Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33980
- Views: 277
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,783
- Price per square foot: $210.32
- See 23263 Bark Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 on Redfin.com
#18. 20169, Astoria Ave, FL 33952
- Views: 275
- List price: $199,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,194
- Price per square foot: $166.67
- See 20169, Astoria Ave, FL 33952 on Redfin.com
#19. 423 Boundary Blvd, Rotonda West, FL 33947
- Views: 261
- List price: $450,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,960
- Price per square foot: $229.59
- See 423 Boundary Blvd, Rotonda West, FL 33947 on Redfin.com
#20. 21499 Peachland Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33954
- Views: 258
- List price: $344,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,949
- Price per square foot: $176.96
- See 21499 Peachland Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 on Redfin.com
#21. 18074 Lake Worth Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
- Views: 256
- List price: $209,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,213
- Price per square foot: $172.30
- See 18074 Lake Worth Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 on Redfin.com
#22. 4314 Concert St, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
- Views: 252
- List price: $295,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,831
- Price per square foot: $161.11
- See 4314 Concert St, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 on Redfin.com
#23. 2161 Aqui Esta Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
- Views: 246
- List price: $599,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,044
- Price per square foot: $293.05
- See 2161 Aqui Esta Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 on Redfin.com
#24. 4093 Drance St, Punta Gorda, FL 33980
- Views: 243
- List price: $148,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,343
- Price per square foot: $110.20
- See 4093 Drance St, Punta Gorda, FL 33980 on Redfin.com
#25. 20280 Kinderkemac Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
- Views: 239
- List price: $269,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,888
- Price per square foot: $142.96
- See 20280 Kinderkemac Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 on Redfin.com
#26. 25385 Sullan Ct, Punta Gorda, FL 33983
- Views: 235
- List price: $300,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,920
- Price per square foot: $156.25
- See 25385 Sullan Ct, Punta Gorda, FL 33983 on Redfin.com
#27. 732 Santa Margerita Ln, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
- Views: 235
- List price: $480,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,017
- Price per square foot: $237.98
- See 732 Santa Margerita Ln, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 on Redfin.com
#28. 19782 Midway Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
- Views: 234
- List price: $330,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,030
- Price per square foot: $163.00
- See 19782 Midway Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 on Redfin.com
#29. 113 Lenoir St, NW Port Charlotte, FL 33948
- Views: 231
- List price: $214,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,498
- Price per square foot: $143.46
- See 113 Lenoir St, NW Port Charlotte, FL 33948 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.