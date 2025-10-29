The 30 most popular homes for sale in Tallahassee

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale in Deltona, FL.

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Tallahassee metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 2052 Hillsborough St, Tallahassee, FL 32310

- Views: 341

- List price: $149,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,292

- Price per square foot: $116.02

#2. 845 W Brevard St, Tallahassee, FL 32304

- Views: 279

- List price: $125,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 965

- Price per square foot: $129.53

#3. 1015 Richmond St, Tallahassee, FL 32304

- Views: 248

- List price: $115,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,186

- Price per square foot: $96.96

#4. 2978 Stony Brook Ct, Tallahassee, FL 32309

- Views: 242

- List price: $399,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,626

- Price per square foot: $245.39

#5. 922 Creek Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32305

- Views: 241

- List price: $149,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,877

- Price per square foot: $79.86

#6. 3905 & 3907 Bellac Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303

- Views: 234

- List price: $645,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 4,231

- Price per square foot: $152.45

#7. 3132 Lookout Trl, Tallahassee, FL 32309

- Views: 232

- List price: $429,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,087

- Price per square foot: $205.56

#8. 4863 Heritage Park Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32311

- Views: 229

- List price: $365,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,624

- Price per square foot: $224.75

#9. 250 Thornberg Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32312

- Views: 226

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,585

- Price per square foot: $222.44

#10. 405 Holly Hill Ct, Tallahassee, FL 32312

- Views: 220

- List price: $509,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,799

- Price per square foot: $181.85

#11. 1129 Mercer Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32312

- Views: 214

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,068

- Price per square foot: $229.69

#12. 2704 Brenner, Pass Tallahassee, FL 32303

- Views: 193

- List price: $527,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,010

- Price per square foot: $175.08

#13. 217 Columbia Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32304

- Views: 189

- List price: $134,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 962

- Price per square foot: $139.29

#14. 618 W Washington St, Quincy, FL 32351

- Views: 185

- List price: $279,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,612

- Price per square foot: $77.24

#15. 3217 Thames Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32309

- Views: 182

- List price: $287,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,260

- Price per square foot: $228.17

#16. 930 E Pearl St, Monticello, FL 32344

- Views: 179

- List price: $449,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,188

- Price per square foot: $140.84

#17. 1614 S Meridian St, Tallahassee, FL 32301

- Views: 176

- List price: $625,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 4,294

- Price per square foot: $145.55

#18. 122 Horseshoe Trl, Crawfordville, FL 32327

- Views: 175

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,964

- Price per square foot: $101.18

#19. 1313 Lansdowne Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32317

- Views: 173

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,624

- Price per square foot: $200.12

#20. 2632 Nantucket Ln, Tallahassee, FL 32309

- Views: 171

- List price: $316,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,385

- Price per square foot: $228.52

#21. 649 Knotted Pine Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32312

- Views: 168

- List price: $594,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,582

- Price per square foot: $230.40

#22. 416 E Georgia St, Tallahassee, FL 32301

- Views: 167

- List price: $1,279,900

- Beds: 9 | Baths: 8 | Square feet: 7,347

- Price per square foot: $174.21

#23. 4504 Autumn Woods Way, Tallahassee, FL 32303

- Views: 166

- List price: $89,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,150

- Price per square foot: $77.39

#24. 104 W 4th Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32303

- Views: 166

- List price: $442,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,113

- Price per square foot: $209.42

#25. 3418 Lakeshore Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32312

- Views: 164

- List price: $1,695,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 6,133

- Price per square foot: $276.37

#26. 2672 Bantry Bay Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32309

- Views: 163

- List price: $645,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,715

- Price per square foot: $237.57

#27. 2666 Bending Way, Tallahassee, FL 32308

- Views: 162

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,923

- Price per square foot: $247.01

#28. 8712 Spring Shore Trl, Tallahassee, FL 32312

- Views: 162

- List price: $695,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,266

- Price per square foot: $306.71

#29. 4575 Louvinia Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311

- Views: 162

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,328

- Price per square foot: $161.08

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.