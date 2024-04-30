Adam Levine approves of Toronto Raptors star's rendition of Maroon 5 hit

A few weeks ago, Maroon 5 reposted to their Instagram Story a video that Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger had shared, showing him dancing to the band's hit "Moves Like Jagger" with an animated "GOAT" — "Greatest of All Time" — graphic. Now, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has given his approval to a celebrity's rendition of another one of their classic hits.

On his Instagram Story, Adam posted video of the Toronto Raptors' star forward Scottie Barnes singing Maroon 5's 2004 single "This Love" at karaoke in Cancun in April. He tagged both Barnes and the band in the post, adding a couple of exclamation points.

Barnes reposted the video to his own Story, adding the comment, "Too good" and the laughing-til-you-cry emoji.

Maroon 5 returns to Las Vegas for their residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM starting May 17; they're touring the East Coast in June with Maren Morris. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Adam teased that the band's new album will sound "like it did in the very beginning."

