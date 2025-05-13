Adam Levine confirms Maroon 5's 'Priceless' is about wife Behati Prinsloo

Like many of Maroon 5's singles, "Priceless" is a love song, but it was specifically inspired by an actual person.

Speaking to People, Adam Levine says, "It was the first song that I wrote for the album. It's just this really fun, [s]ummery, chill vibe song that always felt really good. The song kind of, y'know, being about my wife, was the first song out the gates that felt good, felt positive, really positive, and fun."

"It's hard to explain, but it just instantly hit me," he adds. "I thought, well, if it instantly hit me, obviously it could hit everybody else."

Adam and wife Behati Prinsloo have been married since 2014 and share three children.

"Priceless" features LISA of BLACKPINK and White Lotus fame, and Adam said her contributions to the song "literally elevated it even more, which is amazing."

"It kind of needed something extra," he notes. "And she was like the perfect something extra at the perfect moment."

"Priceless" is the first song we've heard from Maroon 5's new album, which Adam confirmed is coming this year. It will be the band's first new album since 2021's Jordi, named after their late manager, Jordan Feldstein, who died unexpectedly in 2017 at the age of 40.

