Addison Rae launches new Lucky Brand jeans collab; Post Malone sets fashion debut

Addison Rae just got Lucky.

The "Fame is a Gun" singer has teamed with Lucky Brand jeans to design a new style, which is now available online. WWD reports that Addison served as the creative director for the Addison Ultra Low Rise Flare, which is a reimagining of a Lucky Brand jean from the early 2000s.

The collab started after Lucky Brand gave Addison a pair of the archival jeans, which she started wearing around LA and onstage during live performances. That led to the partnership on the new style, which features a collectible back patch and hang tag and comes in two washes: Hidden and Bare. The jeans will set you back $129.

Addison also stars in a new ad campaign for the jean, shot at the Million Dollar Theatre in downtown LA.

WWD quotes Addison as saying, "Seeing this project through from start to finish, from partnering on concept development to styling and the final edit, was such an empowering experience."

She adds that having so much "creative input" let her "take ownership of how I express myself, especially at a moment where I’m evolving and introducing a new side of my artistry."

Meanwhile, WWD also reports that Post Malone is stepping into the fashion business: He plans to launch his own Austin Post brand with a Sept. 1 runway show in Paris. Prior to creating his own line, Post has fronted campaigns for SKIMS, UGG and Crocs, among other labels.

