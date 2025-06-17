Addison Rae announces debut global headlining tour

Ethan James Green
By Andrea Dresdale

Following the release of her critically acclaimed debut album, Addison, Addison Rae has now announced her first headlining world tour.

The Addison Tour will start Aug. 26 in Dublin, and then travel through the U.K. and Europe before arriving in North America on Sept. 22 with a show in Austin, Texas. That leg of the tour wraps Oct. 19, after which Addison will head to Australia for shows starting Nov. 11.

Presales for the tour start June 18 at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale begins June 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit AddisonRae.com for tickets and info.

"THE ADDISON TOUR IS REALLY REAL!!!!!!" the social media star wrote on Instagram. "I can't believe I get to sing and dance for you (and with you) this Fall. Are you coming?"

Addison, featuring "Diet Pepsi," "Aquamarine" and "Fame is a Gun," debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

