Adele adds more shows in Germany due to "phenomenal demand"

Adele has added more dates to her upcoming summer shows in Germany due to what's described as "phenomenal demand."

In addition to her previously announced dates of August 2, 3, 9 and 10, Adele will now perform at a custom-built arena in Munich on August 14, 16, 23 and 24.Registration for the new dates is now open at Adele.com.

Fans will receive links to purchase their tickets on February 6; the actual sale starts February 7 at 10 a.m. Central European Time. The general onsale is February 9 at Central European Time.

When announcing the dates earlier this week, Adele wrote, "I haven't played in Europe since 2016! I couldn't think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer."

Adele is set to wrap up her Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency on June 15.

