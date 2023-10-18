Adele says she just quit drinking a few months ago, used to be a "borderline alcoholic"

Adele continues to spill the tea during her Las Vegas Weekends with Adele residency.

In a fan-captured video of her October 14th performance, the star notices that a fan in the front row is drinking a very large whiskey sour. She says, "I stopped drinking ... when did I stop drinking? Feels like forever ... maybe, like, three-and-a-half months ago? It's boring. Oh my God, it's boring."

"I mean, I was literally a borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s," she continues. "But I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine so... enjoy your whiskey sour!"

Earlier this year, Adele told fans in Vegas that she used to drink "four bottles of wine" before 11 a.m. during COVID lockdown.

In other Adele news, she recently posted a picture of her holding partner Rich Paul's new memoir, Lucky Me. He tells Entertainment Tonight, "I just really appreciate it. You know, I don't really get into my personal life, but yeah, you appreciate it. It's important to support those who support you. And we support each other, so it's great."

