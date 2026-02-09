After keeping 'Opalite' video secret for months, Graham Norton is 'in awe of' himself

Now that Taylor Swift's video for "Opalite" has been released, Graham Norton, the U.K. chat show host whose guests provided the cast of the video, is relieved that he can finally stop keeping it secret.

In the latest episode of his podcast Wanging On, Graham revealed that he filmed his parts in the video at the end of November and has been dying to tell someone ever since.

"I'm so in awe of myself, and I came some close [to spilling the tea]," he said.

While Graham did tell his husband, he revealed, "At New Year's Eve, I was with a gaggle of gays and I just thought, 'This is so good, surely it'll be out in a minute, surely I can tell them.' And then I thought, 'No, I mustn't. I mustn't.' So I didn't."

"So, apologies to all the people I could've given this juicy piece of gossip to, but I'm available now and will sing like a canary!"

Graham also said that Taylor, who wrote and directed the video, is a "marvelous" director, adding, "It was like a movie shoot. ... It was a big budget ... and that stress could get to you, but because she doesn't [get stressed], the atmosphere all day was just lovely."

As previously reported, last year Taylor appeared on the Graham Norton Show with Lewis Capaldi, Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee and Jodi Turner-Smith. At one point during the show, Domhall joked about getting a part in one of her videos, which gave her the idea to cast all of them in the clip.

