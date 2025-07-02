AJ McLean recalls finding out about Liam Payne's death

AJ McLean is recalling where he was when he found out his Building the Band co-star Liam Payne had passed away.
The Backstreet Boys member tells Us Weekly, "I was literally on a Zoom call with my team. My manager told me what had happened, and I was like, 'Guys, I got to get off the call. I'm sorry. I'll catch up with you later.' I just, kind of, sat there."
AJ says that after learning the news, he "called [his] sponsor" first, then reached out to his other Building the Band co-stars Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger.
Building the Band marks Liam's final TV appearance, and AJ says the show will let fans "truly remember him the way that he really, really was."
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.